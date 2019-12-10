Say What?! Ambitions' Two-Hour Movie Event Kicks Off at 9 EST/8 CST!

Can’t get enough Ambitions on OWN? Maybe tonight your appetite for OWN’s juicy drama will be sated with a special two-hour movie event that kicks off an HOUR earlier at 9 EST / 8 CST. That’s right! You don’t even have to stay up later to enjoy the epic two hours of Ambitions!

Stephanie (Robin Givens) is determined to make Senior's (Tony Vaughan) killer pay. At the same time, the tension between her and Greg continues to sizzle.

Will Greg find himself in the hot seat as Amara’s (Essence Atkins) investigation into him and Mayor Evan Lancaster (Brian J. White) ramps up?

Cousin Darcia (Marla Hall) refused Evan’s check, but to what extremes will Rondell (Brely Evans) go to get rid of their scheming cousin?

Amara needs to watch her back, because Damian's (Alexander Mulzac) obsession with her is only growing stronger. She isn’t the only one who should be careful, because the rogue FBI agent is poised to turn the tables on Stephanie.

Meanwhile, Bella (Erica Page) wants answers from a disloyal Perla (Maria Legarda).

Tune in tonight at 9 EST / 8 CST for Ambitions' special two-hour movie, using the hashtag #Ambitions on Twitter and Facebook.

Watch the trailer for tonight’s Ambitions below!