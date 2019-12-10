Katrina Bowden Back in the "Flo" at B&B

Steven Bergman Photography

Flo Fulton is back, baby! Katrina Bowden is on set at The Bold and the Beautiful and has already begun filming.

After shooting a movie in Australia, Bowden announced her return on Instagram Dec. 10:

Will Flo finally split up her teenage love, Wyatt (Darin Brooks), and Sally (Courtney Hope)? What will she think of her mama Flo (Denise Richards) providing a shoulder for Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to cry on during his divorce from Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang)? We can't wait to find out!