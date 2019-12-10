Marcus Coloma Talks Nikolas' Turn to the Dark Side on General Hospital

Photo Credit: Disney, Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Marcus Coloma has taken to the role of Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital like a duck to water. He's excited to be playing a darker version of the brooding prince, he told ABC Soaps in Depth.

He said:

There’s such a Shakespearean feel to GH, which I love. Hamlet’s fatal flaw was he didn’t act, and I think Nikolas’ fatal flaw was similar. He struggled with his conscience, and as a result, here was this very evil, corrupt man [in Valentin] who was basically threatening his entire world.

But how much has Nikolas changed in his time away from Port Charles? Coloma teased: