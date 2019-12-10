WATCH: Maurice Benard and Tobias Truvillion Star Alongside Ice-T in Equal Standard

Photo Credit: @mauricebenard IG



Soap alums Maurice Benard (Sonny, General Hospital) and Tobias Truvillion (ex-Vincent, One Life To Live; ex-D-Major, Empire) will star opposite actor and rap legend Ice-T in the upcoming police drama Equal Standard. The film centers on the lives of New York City residents as their worlds intersect with the boys in blue at NYPD after an officer shoots an unarmed Black man.

Things take a turn when Chris Jones, a Black off-duty police officer (Truvillion), is accosted by his fellow White officers. They mistake him for a thug, resulting in him shooting the officer in self-defense.

Benard stars as Captain Chavat Isaak. Watch the NSFW trailer below.

Equal Standard is set to debut in 2020.