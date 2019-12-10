WATCH: Will Philip and Chloe Rekindle Their Old Love on Last Blast Reunion?

Shawn (Brandon Beemer), Belle (Martha Madison), Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), and Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson)

Are Days of Our Lives' Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) both trying to get that old thing back? In this week's installment of Last Blast Reunion, Belle (Martha Madison) inquires privately to Chloe if she's interested in starting things back up again with Philip since they were both single. Will the two high school loves get back together?



Watch the preview below!

A brand-new episode of Last Blast Reunion drops this Thursday on the DOOL App