Y&R's Alyvia Alyn Lind to Star in Thriller Opposite Bella Thorne

Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith, The Young and the Restless) is returning to Genoa City for the holidays. Soon after, the Daybreak actress heads to Kentucky to star opposite Bella Thorne (Famous in Love), in a "home invasion thriller," as reported by Deadline.

Written and directed by Shane Dax Taylor, the film, to be called Masquerade, stars Lind as pre-teen Casey. She must survive when burglars (including Thorne's Rose) break and enter her home. Masquerade will also feature the talents of Austin Nichols (ex-Julian, One Tree Hill) and Mircea Monroe (ex-Tansy, Hart of Dixie) as Casey's parents. Scream Queens alum Skyler Samuels will team up with Thorne to invade their home.

The movie's executive producers include Lind's father John, while Taylor will produce, alongside Steven Schneider and Kenneth Burke.