Days of Our Lives to Air in The UK in Early 2020

Metro is reporting that Days of Our Lives is set to return to UK airwaves in March 2020. The daytime drama, which airs stateside on NBC, will pickup during its 53rd season. This places the episodes around New Year's Eve when Vivian (Louise Sorel) returned to Salem with her newly found son, Stefan O. DiMera (Tyler Christopher) in tow.

The 53rd season of DAYS was also the first full season featuring Emmy Award winning head writer Ron Carlivati.

DAYS will air weekdays at 9:10 AM.