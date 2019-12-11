Elizabeth Hendrickson, Greg Rikaart Talk Previous Y&R Exits, Family Plans

Greg Rikaart and Elizabeth Hendrickson Instagram via @e.c.hendrickson

Greg Rikaart (Kevin) and Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) are back on The Young and the Restless. They reflected to Soap Opera Digest about the way their characters exited Genoa City last time out and Elizabeth's expanding family.

When asked about how the Fishers were written off last time out, Hendrickson responded:

It’s great, but I do think she got off the hook quite easily. I’m surprised more people haven’t been giving her the stink eye around town. But it’s also nice to move on from that chapter. I think that’s what [Josh and Tony’s] goal was. I do like that she’s able to start over and get a second … or a third, fourth chance. Whatever it is.

Rikaart chimed in:

That story and their exit was such garbage. I like that they’re doing what they can to write it as best they can without completely rewriting what’s already been written, what has been done.

Something big has changed since they came back, though - Hendrickson is pregnant! She told an amusing anecdote about her big reveal:

So Greg and Missy [Claire Egan] were the first people that I told and it was very early on. I was keeping it very hush-hush. But I couldn’t keep it in because I was eating like every five minutes so I looked ridiculous when we were rehearsing lines. I mean, every time Greg turned around I had like another piece of food in my mouth. It was before I knew what I was having and he said, 'They say that if you’ve having a girl it takes your looks. We’ll see how that goes for you!'

