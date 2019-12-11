Steve Harvey Talk Show Returns to Facebook Watch

Steve Harvey Steven Bergman Photography

Steve Harvey is giving it another go with his daytime talk show. Harvey is bringing his chat fest to Facebook Watch. Deadline is reporting Harvey will host Steve on Watch and is gearing up for a debut on January 6.

The new show will focus on Harvey giving his views on "everyday issues affecting his audience" and will also feature the multi-hyphenated host interviewing movie, music, and television stars.

In a released statement Harvey said,

Reaching my audience anywhere and everywhere they are has always been the goal. Facebook Watch viewers are the most energetic, engaged community, and so are my amazing fans. Getting all those people to directly engage on a platform like this is the perfect evolution of the show.

Steve on Watch is being produced by Endeavor Content's Film 45 and Harvey's East 112.