Dynasty Preview: Elaine Hendrix Sizzles as New Alexis Carrington

Elaine Hendrix as Alexis Carrington Instagram via @cw_dynasty

The first Mrs. Carrington arrived in town on the Dec. 6 mid-season finale of the CW's Dynasty. The second half of Dynasty's third season will begin to air on Jan. 17. In the new year, Elaine Hendrix will continue to dominate our screens as Alexis Carrington.

Nicollette Sheridan and Fallon herself, Elizabeth Gillies, previously occupied the role. In a major nod to the debut of the original Alexis (Joan Collins), Hendrix has shown up in Atlanta to testify in ex-husband Blake (Grant Show)'s trial. Even the January episode's title - "The Caviar, I Trust, Is Not Burned" - is a version of one of Alexis's lines in the classic Dynasty.

Watch the epic promo below.