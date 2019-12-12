OLTL Alum Renée Elise Goldsberry Sings the Praises of Soap Actors

Renee Elise Goldsberry

Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry is speaking nothing but the truth. The Hamilton star, who rose to fame as ace attorney Evangeline Williamson on One Life to Live, is currently starring in a new film, Waves, but sang the praises of her former daytime co-stars on Deadline's "New Hollywood" podcast.

Per SoapCentral, Goldsberry said working on OLTL taught her a lot:

I learned my acting chops on that show, because we have so much work. I just think the best actors in the world are on daytime television. We take three months to film an hour and a half movie, but [soap actors]... shoot six hours of television a week. They're just really talented. The stories are so broad, and they always have to continue to defend their character and some kind of really crazy situations.

Like many others, she first fell in love with soaps as a kid. Goldsberry recalled:

My mom worked, and it was summertime, and my brother and I would watch television all day long. I would set my alarm clock for 12PM to watch All My Children. How pathetic -- I had to set my alarm clock so that I was up in time! But anyway, my mother was like, 'This is unacceptable,' and we had a friend who was taking her daughter to this theater school, theater camp, over the summer, and there was room in the car, so she put my brother and me in the car.

Listen to Goldsberry's full interview here.