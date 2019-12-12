Tamron Hall Show Gets the Green Light For Second Season
Walt Disney Television is staying in business with Tamron Hall. The Mouse House has renewed Hall's self-titled talk show for season two; it has already been cleared in more than 80 percent of the country.
Deadline is reporting this includes stations that are ABC- and Hearst-Owned Television Station Groups. In a released statement, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said,
As one of the highest-rated new talk shows in five years, Tamron Hall is connecting with audiences in such a powerful and unique way and we are thrilled to build on that momentum with a second season. Tamron’s authenticity and her stunning ability to engage with viewers is remarkable and we look forward to continued success working with our incredible station partners.
Hall released her own statement on the heels of the news. She said:
I’m honored to host and executive produce a daytime talk show that explores conversation topics that really matter to our viewers, who we affectionately refer to as our ‘TamFam,’ From inspiring interviews with guests like Tyler Perry and Kelly Rowland to in-depth discussions on issues like the opioid epidemic and domestic violence, nothing is off limits – we’re here to ‘talk about it.’ My team and I are excited to continue to bring our fresh perspective to station partners and viewers nationwide.