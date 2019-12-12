Tamron Hall Show Gets the Green Light For Second Season

Tamron Hall Steven Bergman Photography

Walt Disney Television is staying in business with Tamron Hall. The Mouse House has renewed Hall's self-titled talk show for season two; it has already been cleared in more than 80 percent of the country.

Deadline is reporting this includes stations that are ABC- and Hearst-Owned Television Station Groups. In a released statement, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said,

As one of the highest-rated new talk shows in five years, Tamron Hall is connecting with audiences in such a powerful and unique way and we are thrilled to build on that momentum with a second season. Tamron’s authenticity and her stunning ability to engage with viewers is remarkable and we look forward to continued success working with our incredible station partners.

Hall released her own statement on the heels of the news. She said: