WATCH: "Peloton Wife" Monica Ruiz Talks Viral Ad on Today Show

When one holiday ad for the Peloton stationary bike went viral, the lead model, Monica Ruiz, became known as "Peloton wife." The outrageous expression on her face captivated social media.

She later starred in an ad for Ryan Reynolds' gin brand, and went on Today to talk about the campaigns. Ruiz told Hoda Kotb, per People:

I kinda stopped reading [the negative comments], thinking, ‘It’s gonna blow over,’ but it didn’t really blow over as quickly as I thought it would.

Ruiz added:

Honestly, I think it was just my face. It was my fault! My eyebrows looked worried, I guess? People were like, ‘You look scared.’ I’m telling you, it was my face, that was the problem, and then it just exploded it from there. She looks worried and I’m like, ‘Oh no, my eyebrows. They move!’

Watch Ruiz's interview below.