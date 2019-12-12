WATCH: Singer Michelle Williams on Destiny's Child Criticism: "I Still Got Paid!"

Singer Michelle Williams had a hard time after joining R&B group Destiny's Child nearly 20 years ago. On The Real, she admitted that she often ranks as fans' third favorite member - beyond Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Kelly Rowland - of the trio.

When Loni Love asked about criticisms of her singing voice, Williams responded, per OK! :

It’s not that I was second-guessing. I'm just aware. Some people are like ‘Oh my gosh, it stuck with her.' No, it didn't stick with me, but sometimes you are aware that you are not everybody's favorite. And that's okay.

Even if the #PoorMichelle meme pops up now and again, Williams has no regrets. A successful gospel singer in her own right who just guested on The Masked Singer, she still made millions as part of DC3 and is close pals with her former bandmates. She added:

I still got paid. I'm aware. But I didn't lose sleep. That was not contributing to the sadness of mine. I'm just aware.

Watch Michelle keep it Real below.