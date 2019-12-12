Whoopi Goldberg

The View co-hosts decided to talk about the House Democrats officially filing articles of impeachment against Donald Trump, but Whoopi Goldberg wasn't having it. When the audience applauded, Goldberg said, per The Daily Beast:

No, no, this is not a celebratory moment. This is not a good thing.

Joy Behar said they should save their applause for the actual impeachment, but Goldberg retorted:

Maybe you can clap then, but still, this is not good. It wasn't good when it happened to Nixon. it wasn't good when it happened to Clinton. And this is not good. This is not good. But in order to keep our nation on point, we must do the due diligence that the Constitution requires.

