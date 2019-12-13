DC #948: Best & Worst of Soaps in 2019 Part 1

DC

It's that time of year! Daytime Confidential's Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin are joined by Carly Silver to dive into the Best and Worst of Soaps in 2019 on The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless.

All of Daytime Confidential's beloved and oh so unique categories are back and you can weigh in on the first half in the comments below!

Most Improved Actor or Actress:



Best Male Character:



Best Female Character:



Biggest Waste of Talent (male):



Biggest Waste of Talent (female):



Most in Need of a Makeover:



Most in Need of a Story:



Best Stunt-Casting:

Character Most In Need of a Recast:



Dreams Really Do Come True:



Be Careful What You Wish For:



Best Couple or Triangle:



Worst Couple or Triangle:



Best Storyline:



Worst Storyline: