Greek Soap Star Andreas Georgiou Heads to Los Angeles for B&B Guest Spot

Greek soap star Andreas Georgiou is heading from the Mediterranean Sea to the Pacific Ocean, landing a guest spot on The Bold and the Beautiful. He leads the Greek show 8 Lexeis, on which Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) recently appeared, and has done hundreds of episodes each of Didyma Feggaria and Brousko.

One of his fan pages posted a pic of the hunk on the B&B set, opposite John McCook (Eric):

Jennifer Gareis (Donna) added: