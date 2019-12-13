Kristoff St. John-Created Pilot Goes into Production

Steven Bergman Photography

The legacy of the late, great Kristoff St. John (Neil, The Young and the Restless) lives on in many ways - including a new TV pilot. Before his passing earlier this year, St. John co-created a project called Stripped, the pilot of which is currently being filmed.

The dramedy stars Casper van Dien (ex-Ty, One Life to Live) as former TV bigwig Chris Cameron, who went to prison while covering for a friend. Upon his release, Cameron begins as a career as a male stripper as he looks for a professional second chance.

Filming in Nevada, Stripped - also co-created/written by director Marc Clebanoff and helmed by Odyssey Pictures - stars Brooke Lewis Bellas and Frank Krueger.