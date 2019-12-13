WATCH: Meghan McCain Claims Greta Thunberg Shouldn't Be Time's Person of the Year

The View's Meghan McCain is getting into hot water again - water boiling due to climate change, more precisely. Upon hearing that teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg was named Time's Person of the Year, McCain responded, per The Daily Beast:

It’s hard for me to talk about Greta Thunberg because she’s 16, and I still don’t believe in attacking underaged people. I disagree with her, I think everyone knows how I feel about climate change as religion on the left, but I’m not going to attack a 16-year-old in the same way I don't agree with attacking Barron Trump.

McCain noted she would have preferred to see the unnamed Trump whistleblower win the honor. She added of Thunberg, whom Donald Trump openly mocked on Twitter:

I don’t agree with her as a choice, and I also think if you are 16, is this peak for her? What comes next? I mean, this is a high, high bar for her,” adding, “I don’t know how you can possibly live up when you are 17 when you’re already person of the year.

