Y&R Alum Thad Luckinbill to Produce Film About Korean War Fighter Pilots

Steven Bergman Photography

Thad Luckinbill (ex-J.T., The Young and the Restless) is no stranger to produce big-budget movies, and he's on a roll this year. After serving as an executive producer on the likes of La La Land, Thad and brother Trent are set to bring to life the stories of two elite Korean War pilots. The film, per Deadline, will be called Devotion.

Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco) will star as the first Black man to become a fighter pilot in the U.S. Navy. Glen Powell (Hidden Figures) also appears in the film, produced by the Luckinbills' Black Label Media. Also representing BLM as producers will be Molly Smith and Rachel Smith.