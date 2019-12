Days of Our Lives Promo: Lies Stack Up Like Firewood in Salem

John Aniston

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) may learn the hard way it's not nice to lie to granddaddy Victor (John Aniston) on Days of Our Lives.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) digs deep and shovels a heap of bull on her freshly minted beau, Justin (Wally Kurth).

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) lies easily to Gabi (Camila Banus) about Lani (Sal Stowers), even after a year in a convent.

Watch the new DAYS promo below: