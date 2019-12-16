Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Divorces Sonny Giving Him Permission to Diddle the Manny

Freddie Smith, Brock Kelly

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Rafe (Galen Gering) almost stumbles into Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso) and Steveno (Stephen Nichols).

Justin (Wally Kurth) gets up in Kate's (Lauren Koslow) grill.

Evidence exonerates Eve (Kassie DePaiva).

Hope sends Rafe on a "Queen of the Night" chase.

JJ (Casey Moss) tells his mama (Melissa Reeves) and daddy (Matthew Ashford) all about his troubles.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) is DONE with "Hope."

Chad (Billy Flynn) is a wee bit suspicious of Kate.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Lani (Sal Stowers) have a spa day.

Clyde (James Read) is out of the hole and back to check in on Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Will (Chandler Massey).

Kristen helps her buddy Lani by giving Gabi (Camila Banus) a shout.

John (Drake Hogestyn) confides in Abe (James Reynolds) about his troubles at home.

Evan and Kate have a bit of history.

Will cuts Sonny (Freddie Smith) loose, which gives him permission to bounce on over to Evan (Brock Kelly).

Abs (Kate Mansi) ain't buying Eli's (Lamon Archey) relationship with Gabi.

Steveno and Kate hit the sheets.

Kate and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) get into it.

Victor (John Aniston) is on to Ciara's (Victoria Konefal) plan to free Ben.

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) plays mama to JJ.