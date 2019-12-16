GH's Cynthia Watros Recalls Kim Zimmer Schooling Her on Guiding Light

Steven Bergman Photography

Cynthia Watros (Nina, General Hospital) is a daytime veteran, but she admits she learned a lot on the fly. In the '90s, Watros starred on Guiding Light as schemer Annie Dutton, and her frequent scene partner, Kim Zimmer, quickly taught her the ropes.

Watros recalled to ABC Soaps in Depth:

I remember my first days! I was with Kim Zimmer (Reva) in the rehearsal room. She’d been on the show for a long time, and I was new and I was yelling my lines. She was like, ‘Excuse me, can someone tell this actress not to act so early in the morning!’

She added:

I feel like I’m going to be that again, so I’ve got to tone it down!

