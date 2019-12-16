Michelle Argyris Talks GH Exit, Lack of Kristina-Kendra Interaction

Fans were wondering why General Hospital brought back Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Lexi Ainsworth). Why didn't the show include scenes between Lexi and Michelle Argyris, who portrayed the never-before-heard-of Kendra, sister of Kristina's dead abuser, Kiefer (Christian Alexander)? Instead, Kendra just targeted Kiefer's killer, Kristina's mom Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

After a car accident of her own - thanks to Lucas Jones (Ryan Carnes) - Kendra is dead. So now Argyris is telling all to Soap Opera Digest.

She noted:

My character just kept getting more and more evil, and I was like, ‘Okay! Here we go!’

Argyris said:

Honestly, the coolest thing would have been to be set up with Kristina. I would have love, love. loved to have a storyline with Kristina. But you never know in the soap world! Maybe Kendra has a twin.

Imagine if Kendra had seduced Kristina to punish her family - Alexis and Sonny (Maurice Benard) would have been livid!