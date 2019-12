Steven Bergman Photography

Our thoughts and prayers are with Judi Evans (ex-Adrienne/Bonnie, Days of Our Lives; ex-Beth, Guiding Light; ex-Paulina, Another World; ex-Maeve, As the World Turns). The soap legend's only child, 23-year-old Austin Luciano, passed away on Dec. 13.

Fellow actor Dustin Ardine posted on Facebook: