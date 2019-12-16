The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Zoe Manipulates Everybody to Get Back in the Game

Kiara Barnes

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) hope that Zoe (Kiara Barnes) will do their bidding.

Zoe agrees to help, but continues her efforts to seduce Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Steffy and Sally (Courtney Hope) spill tea about Liam whilst preparing for the fashion show.

Forgetting that Brooke's backbone has re-emerged, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) lets Brooke know he'll give her one more chance.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) goes head to head with Steffy.

Zoe works Steffy and gets back through the door at Forrester.

Hope (Annika Noelle) is confused when she realizes Thomas is capable of enjoying other women's company.

Thomas continues his plan to isolate Hope and eliminate the Logans.

Eric (John McCook) remembers he owns a company that bears his name.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam gripe to each other about their really, horrible, unfair lives . . . and stuff.

A little dull in the head, Hope agrees to partner with Thomas for the fashion show.

Thomas gathers the Forrester troops.