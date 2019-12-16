The Doctors Featured on Expansion of Retro TV

The Chattanooga Times Free Press is reporting that Retro TV, which currently airs in 221 cities across the country, is expanding its streaming access and original content. One of the expansions to streaming content will be the inclusion of the defunct soap opera The Doctors.

The Doctors began airing in April 1963 and for its first three months was written as an anthology series. Each episode was self-contained and focused on medical dramas. That format proved costly and not terribly popular for daytime audiences.

Therefore, at the end of July 1963, The Doctors changed to a more traditional, 30-minute soap opera format. For the majority of its run, it was placed on NBC between Days of Our Lives and Another World. The show ended in December 1982.

The Doctors will begin to air in January on this expanded version of Retro TV. Check your local listings for times and days.