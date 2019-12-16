WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg To Meghan McCain: "GIRL, STOP TALKING!"

Things between moderator Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain got really spicy on Monday's episode of The View. The ladies of the long-running ABC talk show were discussing the upcoming impeachment.

Co-host Sunny Hostin ripped into the GOP for being so quick to impeach former President Bill Clinton but dragging their feet with Donald Trump. South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham, who said he would vote against impeachment even before the trial began.

McCain weighed in and stated:

My job here is not to litigate the ethics of it. I’m an ABC political analyst. along with being a ‘View’ co-host; my job is to analyze the politics of it and I’m telling you that —

Hostin tried to clarify her stance and said:

But I’m not talking about you. I’m talking about the people that are … in the Republican Senate.

Hostin and McCain then got into a bit of cross-table talk. Goldberg tried to bring some order back to the table and remarked:

Here’s what’s happening now, we’re gonna…

McCain kept on with interrupting and talking over Goldberg and commented:

Do you want to hear a conservative perspective on the show ever?

The EGOT recipient fired back to her:

Girl, please stop talking! Please stop talking right now. Because you know what…

McCain tried to counter Goldberg and briskly stated:

No problem! No real problem! I won’t talk the rest of the show…

Goldberg clapped back to McCain:

Well, I’m okay with that. I’m okay with that, if you’re gonna behave like this…

McCain claimed she wasn't doing anything and countered,

“I’m not behaving like…

Goldberg insisted she was and tossed to commercial. Whoopi G is fed UP!

Watch the dust-up below.