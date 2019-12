The Young and the Restless Promo: Phyllis Slinks Up to Nicholas

Joshua Morrow, Michelle Stafford

Adam (Mark Grossman) wants Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) to fulfill a mission on The Young and the Restless. Her target? Ex-husband, Nicholas (Joshua Morrow).

Meanwhile, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) works her special brand of magic on Billy . . . or is it Nighttime Billy (Jason Thompson)?

Watch the new Y&R promo below: