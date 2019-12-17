Guiding Light Alum Frank Grillo to Sex Up Next Season of Billions

Frank Grillo, Wendy Moniz

Frank Grillo (ex-Hart, Guiding Light) is set to recur on the next season of HBO's Billions, per Deadline. He will play "modern artist" Nico Tanner. The show's fifth season is currently filming in New York City and will air in 2020.

Grillo recently appeared in the feature film Hell on the Border. His other upcoming projects include the family drama Once Upon a Time in Staten Island and the action comedy flick The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.