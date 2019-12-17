Jamey Giddens Teases Soap-gasmic Ambitions Season Finale

OWN, Chris Mitchell, Datrick Davis

As the creator and an EP of OWN's soap-gasmic Ambitions, Jamey Giddens is living the dream. The show's eagerly-anticipated season one finale airs on Dec. 17. In anticipation of the big event, Daytime Confidential's own Giddens spilled some juicy details to SoapHub's Michael Maloney.

The saga of the Lancasters, Carlisles, and Purifoys has built to an epic pay-off in the season finale. When discussing how he wanted the show to climax, Giddens hearkened back to the classics, saying:

My number one priority going into the Season 1 Finale was to provide satisfying payoffs for many of the storylines we’d set up over the course of 18 episodes. I also wanted to kick off juicy, new tales to take us into a potential Season 2 and beyond. As with much of Ambitions, there are nods to the classic nighttime and daytime soaps we grew up watching and loving in the 1980s.

Plenty of cliffhangers await fans, including the fate of Titus (Kendrick Cross) after last episode's car accident. What lies in store for his wife, Amara (Essence Atkins)? Giddens teased:

Amara (Essence Atkins) is comforted by a dear friend, and vexed by the presence of a bitter enemy, as she awaits word on Titus's fate. This will be a very emotional episode for Amara, not to mention Titus and Amara fans.

Don't miss the season finale of Ambitions, airing tonight on OWN at 10 PM EST!