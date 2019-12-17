Ratings, Rants, and Raves: Can Ron Carlivati Write a Time Jump For the Impeachment Hearings?

The ratings are out for the week of December 2-6, 2019 and the news is not completely unfortunate. (Source: Soap Opera Network). However, we are still dealing with impeachment hearing issues, resulting in some ungood numbers for the four daytime dramas. Oy . . . let's get into it.

Michael Mealor

The #1 daytime drama in the land, The Young and the Restless, was the only soap to post positive numbers for the week by gaining 10,000 viewers, but remained down a much less yikes-worthy 228,000 viewers year to year. In addition, Y&R remained #1 or tied for #1 in all key demos. These numbers resulted from four full episodes that concentrated on Kyle (Michael Mealor) getting a little promotion at Jabot and the return of gum-chewing Billy (Jason Thompson).

Darin Brooks

The Bold and the Beautiful also posted some ungood numbers this week, partly because of the impeachment hearings and some odd tallying of viewers. Overall, B&B shedded 300,000 viewers for the week and is down an equally whopping 326,000 viewers year to year. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and company managed to post ratings that tied for #1 in women 18-49 while holding down the #2 spot in all other categories. During this week, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) realized he must not lay it down nearly as well as his brother, Liam (Scott Clifton) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) surprised Hope (Annika Noelle) by turning up alive with nary a scratch on him.

The odd tallying of viewers at B&B comes with the inclusion of Wednesday's episode, which was only watched by 2.218 million viewers. Wednesday's episode was not counted by sister soap Y&R and also resulted in a very low audience count for DAYS. Had Wednesday not been counted, B&B would have posted 3.045 million viewers for the week, an approximate difference of 170,000 viewers.

Amanda Setton, William deVry

General Hospital had a fairly consistent week dropping only 69,000 viewers and 161,000 year to year. GH had something to cheer about by tying for #1 in women 18-49 while retaining the #3 spot in all other categories. These numbers resulted from a full week of episodes featuring the much anticipated return of Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Nelle (Chloe Lanier) summoning Tad Martin (Michael E. Knight) to the pokey for a visit.

Linsey Godfrey

Bringing up the rear are the folks over at Days of Our Lives, who also posted some ungood numbers this week, partly influenced by the impeachment hearings and some odd tallying of viewers (see B&B above). Overall, DAYS shedded just 40,000 viewers for the week, 170,000 viewers year to year, and took the #4 spot in all key demos. The weekly viewer numbers (1,855 million) represent an all time low for the NBC daytime drama as Evan (Brock Kelly) tried to diddle Sonny (Freddie Smith) and baby Mickey was diagnosed with the cancer.

The odd tallying of viewers at DAYS comes with the inclusion of Wednesday's episode, which only ran 34 minutes and yielded 500,000 fewer viewers than the Friday episode - the second lowest viewed episode of the week. Had Wednesday's episode not been counted, DAYS would have posted 1,922 million viewers for the week, a difference of approximately 67,000 viewers. That may not seem like a lot, but it would have put DAYS in the positive column for the week and kept them from posting "all time lows."

What do you think? Do these numbers represent what you see happening on your screen? We want to hear what you have to say. Sound off in the comments!