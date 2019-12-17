WATCH: Wendy Williams Dishes About Daytime Dominance, Future Biopic

The Wendy Williams Show

The past decade has flown by for Wendy Williams. She got up close and personal with The Hollywood Reporter to celebrate the eleventh anniversary of her eponymous talk show.

Williams is justifiably proud of her product, which has been renewed through 2022. Fans respond to her when she gets real about the tumult in her personal life. Williams reflected:

"I don't mind being raw with my audience. There's no secret, what I'm going through right now as we sit here. And I have made it no secret, either.

Although a Wendy biopic called Queen of Media never saw the light of day a decade ago, Williams is proceeding with a Lifetime movie about her life. She said:

It's bosses who've fired me. It's people who told me I'd never be big. It's everything! I have been working so hard on this biopic. Like everything that I do, I'm taking this very seriously and very personally. And to be on Lifetime, do you know how big that is for a girl? We grow up watching Lifetime movies. Oh my gosh, this is going to be a really good one. We've sourced out some really good people.

Watch Wendy's full sit-down with HR below.