WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain Break Up to Make Up on The View

A day after Whoopi Goldberg dusted Meghan McCain once again on The View, Goldberg channeled The Stylistics' classic song, "Break Up to Make Up." Per Deadline, the comedian said:

We have a little clean-up to do before we do anything else. Things can get a little heated, and sometimes we’re not a polite as we could be, and that’s just the way it is.

This isn't the first time things have gotten "a little heated" in recent months. Once again, Goldberg said the on-stage dialogue doesn't mean the ladies are really fighting. She echoed:

It doesn’t work that way. Sometimes it just goes off the rails. So everybody just calm down – it’s a TV show and we’re on together for an hour and sometimes we step in poopie.

That's just The View for you! Watch Meghan and Whoopi address the audience below.