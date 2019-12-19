Sean Kanan Brings Dishy Digital Series to Amazon Prime

Sean Kanan is bringing sudsing up Amazon Prime. The actor (ex-Deacon, The Bold and the Beautiful/The Young and the Restless; ex-A.J., General Hospital; ex-Jude, Sunset Beach) will debut a digital series he co-created, Studio City, on Amazon Prime, starting Dec. 20.

Studio City depicts the behind-the-scenes deeds and misdeeds of actors starring on a daytime drama called Hearts on Fire. Kanan plays actor Sam Stevens, AKA Dr. Pierce Hartley in the world of Hearts on Fire, who discovers he has a teenage daughter. He told SoapHub:

Sam’s got a lot of issues. There’s a traumatic story about how he came into the world. This series is a drama, but there’s a lot of humor in it.

Appropriately, Kanan and his team have filled the cast with daytime veterans, like Sarah Brown (ex-Carly/Claudia, GH; ex-Aggie, B&B; ex-Madison, Days of Our Lives; ex-Julia, As the World Turns); Patrika Darbo (Nancy, DAYS; ex-Shirley, B&B); Scott Turner Schofield (ex-Nick, B&B), Tristan Rogers (Robert, GH; ex-Colin, The Young and the Restless); and Carolyn Hennesy (Diane, GH).

Kanan noted:

This reunites me with Patrika. I can’t count how many times we’ve worked together. I’m working with Tristan after all these years and Sarah Brown again. We have other terrific actors in the show. The story’s about an aging soap star who’s been on his show — Hearts Afire — forever. He’s enjoyed the benefits of having a B-minus level of fame. Now, he wants to do something [else] in life.

Set to also tackle topical issues, Studio City consists of six ten-minute episodes. Kanan told ABC Soaps in Depth: