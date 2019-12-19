Twin Peaks Invites Fans to Graceland

A celebration of the 30th anniversary of Twin Peaks will commence next year at one of music's most famous landmarks. Twin Peaks 30: Official Fan Celebration will take place from April 3-5, 2020 at Elvis' Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee.

Twin Peaks fans will be able to interact with stars who played their favorite characters, including: Dana Ashbrook (Bobby Briggs), Chrysta Bell (Agent Tammy Preston), Sherilyn Fenn (Audrey Horne), Sheryl Lee (Laura Palmer), and many others! Tickets go on sale for Twin Peaks 30 on December 19th!

