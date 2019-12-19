WATCH: Michael Easton Gets Scrooge-ified for GH's Christmas Carol Episode

Michael Easton Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital is giving its timely twist on the Charles Dickens novel A Christmas Carol. On Monday, Dec. 23. ABC's solo sudser will have a special episode, with Michael Easton (Dr. Hamilton Finn) starring as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Watch for Scrooge to be visited by, and drop in on, some familiar faces throughout Port Charles, such as Ava Jerome (Maura West), Franco Baldwin (Roger Howard), Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy), Dr. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati), and Dr. Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson), just to name a few.

Watch the preview below.