Another day, another reason to heave a sigh over the The Bold and the Beautiful. Fans have been begging to see Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) get revenge on Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) for the death of Justin's niece Emma (Nia Sioux). But that's looking less and less likely, given Spears is now off contract at B&B.

Spears confirmed the dismissal on Twitter, but made sure to thank showrunner Brad Bell for the opportunities and express his willingness to come back in the future. He tweeted:

He also added:

Here's hoping we see the talented Spears back on our screens sometime soon!