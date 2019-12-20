WATCH: Adrienne Houghton Spills Masked Singer Secrets on The Real

Despite denying she was the Flamingo on this season of The Masked Singer, Adrienne Houghton was revealed to be the star beneath the costume on the show's season finale. In a pre-recorded segment, she dished on how she kept the secret from her co-hosts.

She dished on the experience, per EURWeb:

I think a lot of the part of our insecurities is… people will judge you for who you are, but if you get to disguise and be someone else… then, and the other things was… the whole idea, the whole premise of the show is for them not to guess that it’s you. So, if they don’t like the way I sing, I’m singing like the flamingo. It’s not Adrienne, The Flamingo was whack that day.

She added:'

It was very weird. Like I- it was an emotional experience for me.

Watch Houghton get Real with her co-hosts below.