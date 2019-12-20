WATCH: Jason Derulo Talks Big Bulge Energy on Strahan, Sara and Keke

Singer Jason Derulo made headlines recently not just for his upcoming role in Cats, but for a viral Instagram photo that flattered his manhood. On an appearance on Strahan, Sara and Keke, Derulo discussed the pic and claimed that Cats edited out his bulge on screen.

He told the hosts he had no idea of the kerfuffle he'd cause, per Yahoo!:

When I posted this, it was early in the morning I was like, 'This is a good photo of myself.' That's what you do when you think you look good in a photo, you post it. But never in a million years did I think it was gonna be my most-liked photo ... in an afternoon. It wasn't even a whole day.

Instagram eventually took down the pic, which fans thought was digitally altered. Derulo said he appreciated the mistake:

I think that's a super compliment, that's incredible. That's hilarious. In your daily life when somebody tells you, 'Oh, you're so great,' that's one thing, but if you start getting rumors that you think I did something that means it's like well-endowed. That means it's impressive. To everybody that said that, thank you very much. I appreciate you.

Watch Derulo dish below.