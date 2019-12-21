The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Brooke and Ridge Reminisce About Life Before Thomas Became Manipulative and Murderous

Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Hope (Annika Noelle) is "forced" to work with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Shockingly, Liam's (Scott Clifton) plan may blow up in his face.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric (John McCook) decorate the Forrester mansion for the holidays.

Sally (Courtney Hope) wants to stick it to Thomas.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) believes Thomas is truly with Zoe (Kiara Barnes).

Thomas tells Shauna (Denise Richards) all of the everything.

Zoe continues to play both sides of the Forrester fence.

Charlie (Dick Christie) comes back around for the holidays.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is pissed that Liam hatched a plan without including her.

Brooke and Ridge reminisce about their life before Thomas went off the rails.