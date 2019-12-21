Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Celeste Predicts 'Doom Dahling' as Stefano Lurks in Salem

Stephen Nichols

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Abe (James Reynolds) talk about Celeste's premonition that Stefano is in Salem.

Eve (Kassie DePaiva) and Hattie (Deidre Hall) are released from the pokey!

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Lani (Sal Stowers) continue their unlikely friendship.

Justin (Wally Kurth) defends his sister-in-law/lover, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

Marlena and Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso) throw down.

Marlena helps Ciara (Victoria Konefal) see Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) in the pokey.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) invites her buddy Xander (Paul Telfer) to the Horton family Christmas . . . no one will have a problem with that, right?

Princess Gina throws down with Kate (Lauren Koslow).

Xander brings a flask to the Horton Christmas party . . . well played, sir.

Steveano (Stephen Nichols) gives his Queen of the Night a black onyx brooch.

Kate is unwell with Sonny's (Freddie Smith) adventures in babysitting with Evan (Brock Kelly).

Kayla sees Santa Steveano.

Roman (Josh Taylor) sets boundaries with Hattie.

Xander heads to Boston to surprise Sarah.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) kisses Brady (Eric Martsolf).

Chad (Billy Flynn) remembers he has children and reads them a book.