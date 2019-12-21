General Hospital Spoilers: All of Port Charles Holds Their Collective Breath as Jason Dares to Question Sonny

Steve Burton

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

A very special Christmas Carol episode will air on Monday, December 23rd featuring multiple cast members, including Michael Easton as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) is bumfuzzled by something that surely will prove to be relevant.

Little Danny takes a trip to see Kris Kringle . . .

The Universe threatens to spontaneously combust as Jason (Steve Burton) dares to question Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Tracy (Jane Elliot) returns for the holidays and mixes it up with Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton).

Nina (Cynthia Watros) is told to stand down by someone in Port Charles.

Michael (Chad Duell) remembers he is actually a Quartermaine and spends some time at the mansion with the fam.

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) stomps her feet until she gets her way.