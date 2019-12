Days of Our Lives Promo: Kayla Relives Christmas Memories of Steve

Mary Beth Evans, Stephen Nichols

Kayla's (Mary Beth Evans) all up in her feelings about Steve (Stephen Nichols) on Days of Our Lives. Then, she spots a familiar face lurking around the hospital. Hmm, who could it be?

The warmth of the season spreads as couples get closer and the Hortons return home to decorate the tree.

Watch the new DAYS promo below: