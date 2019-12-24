Steven Bergman Photography

Welcome to Part 1 of the Daytime Confidential Hot 100. Every year, DC tracks which current and former stars and personalities readers are most interested in through your clicks and usage of this site.

Each year, the review of the data delivers a few shockers. This year's biggest surprise was that Days of Our Lives' Victoria Konefal and Robert Scott Wilson, whose characters Ciara and Ben may be one of the most buzzed about young soap couples on TV, didn't make the Hot 100, coming in at No. 107 and 110 respectively.

Whether it's current stars, daytime writers or executives, former daytime stars, or primetime soap stars who we've covered, this is the Daytime Confidential Hot 100 of 2019 Part 1: 100-51!