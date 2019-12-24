General Hospital head writers Chris Van Etten and Dan O Connor discuss the return of Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest. During the interview, the co- head writers expressed that expanding the presence of this “legendary family” is a priority of their tenure.

As long-term DC readers may recall, we used to keep a running list on the site of the missing and dead Q’s and how few actually remained.

Now that the head writers have discussed their desire to “beef up” the legendary family, whom would you like to see on your screen? What stories would you like to see written? Sound off in the comments!