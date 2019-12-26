Steven Bergman Photography

Welcome to Part 2 of the Daytime Confidential Hot 100 of 2019. Every year, DC tracks which current and former stars and personalities readers are most interested in through your clicks and usage of this site.

From Ingo Rademacher's return to General Hospital and Mishael Morgan's return to The Young and the Restless, these are the Top 50 individuals DC readers were most interested in.

Whether it's current stars, daytime writers or executives, former daytime stars, or primetime soap stars who we've covered, this is the Daytime Confidential Hot 100 of 2019 Part 2: 50-1!