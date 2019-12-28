Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Kristen and Lani Shed Their Habits and Prepare to Snatch Wigs In the New Year

Sal Stowers, Stacy Haiduk

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso) and Stefano (Stephen Nichols) decide to head out on New Year's Eve as Hope and Steve.

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) returns to help Rafe (Galen Gering) figure out "Hope."

Xander (Paul Telfer) heads to prison to have a reformed bad boy conference with Ben (Robert Scott Wilson).

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) get all John and Marlena on New Year's Eve.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) is quite stunned when "Patch" strolls in for the New Year's festivities.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), in her habit, lurks around the park and spies Brady (Eric Martsolf) kissing Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) gives grandpa Victor (John Aniston) the third degree.

Justin (Wally Kurth) goes IN on "Steve" for not showing up for Adrienne's funeral.

Kristen declares her desire to win back Brady.

Ben and Ciara anxiously await a decision from Ben's final appeal hearing.

Marlena commiserates with Kayla.

Princess Gina gets annoyed with Rafe's nosy ass and fires him.

Gabi (Camila Banus) discovers that someone smashed up her GabiChic storefront.

John and Marlena invite "Steve" to move in with them.

Sonny (Freddie Smith) and Evan (Brock Kelly) squish closer together (#SEvan).

Gabi and Eli (Lamon Archey) drop in on "Sister" Lani (Sal Stowers).

Victor and Xander figure out that rascally Ciara has been snowing them.