Cynthia Watros

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Dev (Ashton Arbab) engage in holiday cheer.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) gains some information from a new source.

Michael (Chad Duell) gives Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) some unsolicited advice.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) try to get themselves together.

Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) has other clients that are not Sonny (Maurice Benard), Carly (Laura Wright), Jason (Steve Burton), or Sam.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) head down the aisle again . . . and she hopes he will admit to his crimes.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Chase (Josh Swickard) get nekkid.

Josslyn confronts her feelings for Dev whilst remaining oblivious to Cameron (William Lipton).

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) shows up at the wedding and implores Nina to take the high road.

Carly and Sonny confer in the kitchen - under the watchful eye of the moss bowl.

Nina walks down the aisle and is still on the fence about whether or not to seek revenge on Valentin.

Lulu (Emme Rylan) and Laura (Genie Francis) have a very intense mother/daughter chat before the Wyndemere wedding.