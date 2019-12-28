Lamon Archey

The ratings are up for the week of December 9-13 and we continue to be lost in the weeds of impeachment hearings. (Source: Soap Opera Network). That being said, there is some good news to be found at The Bold and the Beautiful and Days of Our Lives. In Genoa City and Port Charles, well . . . let's get into it.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

B&B pulled in an additional 52,000 (2.923 million/2.16) viewers for the week, but was down 290,000 viewers year to year as Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) schemed to expose Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) pleaded with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to see the light. In addition to the weekly numbers, the CBS daytime drama sunk to #4 amongst women 18-49 and #3 in women 18-34, but it did hold steady at #2 among women 25-54. Holding steady ain't bad amongst preemptions and uncertain air times. For this week, B&B aired four of five days.

Casey Moss, Sal Stowers, Stacy Haiduk

DAYS pulled in an additional 17,000 viewers (1.872 million/1.4) for the week, but was down 332,000 viewers year to year as Justin (Wally Kurth) moved in with Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Lani (Sal Stowers) begged JJ (Casey Moss) to show mercy on Kristen (Stacy Haiduk). In addition to the weekly numbers, the NBC daytime drama hit #2 among women 18-49, but stayed at #4 in the other key demos - although DAYS was the only daytime drama to gain viewers in all key demos. For this week, DAYS aired four out of five days.

Ingo Rademacher

General Hospital dropped 124,000 viewers for the week (2.026 million/1.54) and an icky 413,000 year to year as Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) annoyed Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) annoyed Jax (Ingo Rademacher). In addition to the weekly numbers, GH lost viewers in all key demos, but managed to tie B&B for #2 in women 18-34. GH aired four full episodes for the week.

Melissa Claire Egan

The Young and the Restless leaked out 245,000 viewers (3.434 million viewers/2.53) for the week and a gasp-inducing 660,000 viewers year to year - of note here is the 2.53 rating . . . it's an all time low for the CBS daytime drama. This week's riveting stories included Billy (Jason Thompson) bonding with Amanda (Mishael Morgan), Abby (Melissa Ordway) kissing Chance (Donny Boaz), and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) coming to terms with living with Adam (Mark Grossman) and their demon seed. In addition to the weekly numbers, the #1 daytime drama remained #1 in all key demos - of note, Y&R hit an all-time low in women 18-49.

That's it for this week's review of the numbers. What do you think? Do these numbers reflect what you saw on your screen? Sound off in the comments!